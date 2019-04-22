80 Bed Senior Assisted Living Facility Approved In Hamburg

April 22, 2019

A new senior assisted living center has been given site plan approval in Hamburg Township. The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees seemed impressed with the final site plan for what will be Hampton Manor of Hamburg, at their regular meeting last week.



Co-owner and developer Sam Martin addressed the Board, saying that it will be built to the same quality standards that their Brighton location is known for. He says that he has been doing this line of work for several years, and not just developing, but also running the buildings. Martin says through this, he knows what the residents look for, what they want, and that they will do everything they can to make sure they are happy.



The plan calls for a 55,000-square foot main building with 64 assisted living rooms, and another 16 dedicated for memory care. Further down the road, a second phase will add 16 independent living suites. Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl said that a recent study determined a need for senior assisted living in the township. The township was able to purchase the land near M-36 and Village Center Parkway through a tax sale at a good price and put out a request-for-proposal. Hohl said they will be able to recoup the cost through the sale to the development team, with the extra money being used to make infrastructure improvements to roads, sewer, and water in the area.



The site plan came from the planning commission with 13 conditions of approval, many being tied to architecture and landscaping requests. Most have been met, with the board’s approval contingent on the remaining few to be satisfied. (MK)