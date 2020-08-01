Construction Starts On Hamburg Road Monday

August 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road rehabilitation project is slated to start up in Hamburg Township and motorists should expect delays.



Work is scheduled to begin at 7am Monday on Hamburg Road from Winans Lake Road to the Brighton City limits. The Livingston County Road Commission advises the first phase encompasses Hamburg Road, south of Maltby. To keep traffic moving continuously, traffic will be directed northbound only from Winans Lake Road. The second phase of the project will be Hamburg Road, north of Maltby. Again to keep traffic moving continuously, the Road Commission says traffic will be directed southbound only from the Brighton City limits. The detour route involves eastbound Maltby Road.



Although weather dependent, the tentative project completion date is 6pm Tuesday, August 21st. A project map is attached.