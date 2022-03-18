Two Road Projects Approved In Hamburg Township

March 18, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pair of road improvement projects have been approved in Hamburg Township.



The Board of Trustees, at their meeting this week, approved agreements with the Livingston County Road Commission for work to be done on Strawberry Lake Road and Merrill Road.



Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl said that they got good mileage out a multi-year deal for road improvements, but that prices are about to go up. He said they had a 3-year level cost blanket that helped residents during a stretch of special assessment district road projects. The blanket bid, Hohl said, has gone up 30% for County Roads and 43% for subdivisions. Hohl said the prices for these projects will not be affected by those increases as the County has agreed to hold the old ones.



Strawberry Lake Road will see work spanning 2.79-miles from the County line to Merrill Road. It will get chip seal with new hot mix asphalt, gravel shoulders, and other necessary related work for a total cost of $550,000. Merrill Road’s improvements will cover approximately 1-mile from Strawberry Lake Road to M-36. The road will be milled, receive new asphalt, and a 3-foot paved shoulder for a probable cost of $400,000.



The Township and the Road Commission will split each project’s cost 50-50.



Photo: Google Street View.