Road Closures In Hamburg Township Next Week

May 10, 2019

Road closures are planned next week in Hamburg Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission has issued various construction advisories, all of which involve work to replace drain crossings at different locations. The first closure will take place from 6am to 9pm Monday on Chilson Road between Kiowa Trail and Pawnee Trail. The second closure will occur Tuesday from 6am to 9pm on Chilson between Winans Lake Road and Cowell Road. On Wednesday, Hamburg Road between Longworth Drive and Cranmore will be closed starting at 6am. That closure will remain in place until 9pm Thursday. The final closure on Friday is scheduled on Brighton Lake Road between Wyndam Lane and Kevin Drive from 6am to 9pm.



The Road Commission advises that the different sections of road will be completely closed to through traffic for the work but local access will be maintained. (JM)