Hamburg Police Seek Information On Missing Resident

April 24, 2019

4/25/19 UPDATE: Mr. Moran was located and is safe and sound back with his family.



Hamburg Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing resident.



71-year-old Thomas Archie Moran left his home in Hamburg Township on Monday. He was last seen on I-94 cameras on Tuesday while traveling westbound near the Jackson/Battle Creek area. He is driving a yellow 2002 Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan plate of 0LKT0.



Police say he may be confused and in need of assistance. If anyone knows Moran's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the Hamburg Township Police Department at 810-231-1000 (case #19-00317). (JK)