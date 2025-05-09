Hamburg Township Welcomes New Full-Time Police Officer

May 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Police Department welcomed its newest member this week.



Abbey Huck was officially sworn-in as a full-time officer during this week’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.



The board earlier approved the hiring of Huck as a full-time police cadet back in January and authorized the department to sponsor her in the police academy.



Huck worked as a Hamburg Township Park Ranger for two years before becoming the department’s first-ever Cadet.



Director of Public Safety and Chief Richard Duffany reported during the meeting that Huck successfully completed the Mott Community College Law Enforcement Regional Training Academy, and a graduation ceremony was recently held at the college.



Duffany credited Deputy Director Dariusz Nisenbaum for securing a $20,000 state grant to pay for the academy.



Duffany commented that Huck “performed exceptionally well” and they had nothing but positive reports throughout, saying she met all of the requirements and “is ready to go”.