Hamburg Officials Updating Pair Of Ordinances

July 7, 2019

Hamburg Township officials are updating a pair of ordinances to bring them more in line with state laws.



Police Chief Rick Duffany presented two ordinances for first reading approval to the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees at their regular meeting, Tuesday afternoon. Ordinance 89-B, or, the Substance Abuse Ordinance had two provisions added. The first added definitions, and the second, Duffany said, dealt with the change in recreational marijuana laws. Under the Drug Paraphernalia section, the prohibition contained in that section shall now not apply to persons 21 years or older possessing marijuana accessories pursuant to the Michigan Regulation and Taxation on Marihuana Act.



The second ordinance affected was 94-A, or the Hamburg Township Breach of Peace ordinance. Duffany proposed changes that will match the township’s fireworks law to the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act. The ordinance sets specific guidelines for when consumer use of fireworks is accepted; being between 11am and 11:45pm on June 29th through July 5th, and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day; from 11am on New Year’s Eve to 1am on January 1st; and between 11am and 10pmon any other day not specifically cited in the ordinance. A second change in the breach of peace ordinance adds sports officials to list of protected people at athletic and recreational events.



Both first readings were approved by the Board of Trustees, with Supervisor Pat Hohl stating, without significant comment from the public, will be on the agenda for approval at their next meeting. (MK)