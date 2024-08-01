Medical Emergency On Oneida Lake In Hamburg Township

August 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is in critical condition following a medical emergency on Oneida Lake in Hamburg Township.



Police and fire personnel were dispatched around 4pm Thursday on the report of a possible drowning. Upon arrival, a 20-year-old male from Grand Haven was found unconscious on the shore with bystanders performing CPR.



Authorities said preliminary investigation revealed that the man was wakeboarding on the lake when he fell off the board into the water. He was wearing a life jacket at the time. While swimming back to shore, the man lost consciousness and was assisted out of the water by family members.



The man was transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor and is reported to be in critical condition.



The incident remains under investigation.