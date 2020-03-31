Hamburg Officials Update COVID-19 Restrictions

March 31, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





As the COVID-19 crisis continues, officials in Hamburg Township are updating residents about the actions they are taking.



According to a release from Supervisor Pat Hohl, Police Chief Richard Duffany and FIre Chief Nick Miller, the protection of both residents and staff mandates that they continue to implement more proactive restrictions as they work to contain the spread of the virus. Until further notice, Hamburg Township offices will be closed to the public with nonessential staff working from home, while the Supervisor, Clerk, IT Department, Department of Public Works, Police, Fire and Public Safety staff continue to work from their respective offices.



Board of Trustees meetings are being held via GoToMeeting and residents are advised to check the township’s website for schedules, information and links to join the meetings. In addition, the Hamburg Township Senior and Community Center will remain closed through April 30t as will all playgrounds, workout facilities, radio controlled flyers field and the disc golf course. However, the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail is open. The township wide cleanup day scheduled for April 25th is postponed and will be rescheduled. As for sewer utility bills, officials say they are suspended for the time being as residents deal with the current state of financial uncertainty. The bills will be issued at a later date.



As for updates, residents are advised to check the township’s website frequently for updates. That link is below.