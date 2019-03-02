Hamburg Officials Reflect On Past Year & Look At What's To Come

March 2, 2019

Hamburg Township officials were provided with an update by each of the municipality’s governing bodies on developments from 2018 and goals for the coming year.



A joint meeting was held Wednesday at Township Hall for the Board of Trustees, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Parks and Recreation Committee. The goal of the meeting was to share highlights or significant issues that each group tackled last year and to keep one another abreast of what they hope to achieve in 2019.



The Parks and Rec Committee first shared efforts thus far on their master design plan, which entails a proposed draft that includes a list of priorities developed from public input. Parks Coordinator Deby Henneman than shared some of the projects the committee is planning to pursue grant funding for within the next couple of years. Among those projects is walking trails for the East Park, completion of trails in the West Park, baseball diamond irrigation, ADA bathrooms, pickleball for seniors, updated playground areas as well as a tot lot area, additional parking, Phase 2 for the adult workout areas and another picnic area.



Township Planner Scott Pacheco discussed some general township ordinances that were amended in 2018, noting significant items like the combination and streamlining of the land division ordinance and changes to the inoperable vehicles and motor vehicle ordinance regarding vehicle repair on a resident’s property. Pacheco then gave an update on efforts that have been made regarding the township’s 2020 Master Plan, which includes receiving public input and beginning to draft the document. Planners are hoping to have the plan finalized and approved in September.



Planning and Zoning Administrator Amy Steffens spoke to code enforcement, noting that Code Enforcement Officer Michael Sumeracki, who was hired in October, has been a great addition to the department. She says his work to ensure compliance has helped tremendously by addressing small issues before they become larger problems.



A video of the full meeting can be viewed at the township’s website. A link is posted below. (DK)