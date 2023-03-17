"Wild Women In Michigan's Past" Talk At Local Museum

Livingston County residents are encouraged to Celebrate Women's History Month by learning about some of Michigan's "wildest" women during a weekend event.



In 1901, Bay City’s Annie Edson Taylor was strapped into a wooden barrel and shoved into the Niagara River for a hair-rising ride over the falls – and lived to tell the tale. Organizers say community members can learn about Taylor and other "wild women" in Michigan's past during a presentation at the Hamburg Historical Museum by former administrator Pat Majher.



In addition to the Niagara Falls barrel rider, some other “wild women” featured will include a jockey who mixed it up with her competitors and a diver who recovered millions from Great Lakes' shipwrecks.



The Hamburg Historical Museum is located at 7225 Stone Street. The event starts at 3pm on Sunday. Admission is free.