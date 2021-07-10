Traffic Signal & Paving Projects In Hamburg & Brighton

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some construction advisories have been issued for projects that will affect traffic in portions of Brighton and Hamburg Townships this coming week.



In Hamburg, paving work is scheduled to start Monday on Darwin Road from Wynns Road to McGregor Road, and then also on McGregor Road from Sunny Ridge Drive to M-36. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as traffic will be directed one-way only southbound on McGregor Road from M-36 towards Sunny Ridge. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Darwin Road with flaggers. A route map is provided. The paving project is expected to be completed by next Wednesday, but work is weather dependent.



Meanwhile in Brighton Township, a traffic signal modernization project is scheduled on Tuesday. That project involves replacing the overhead traffic signals at the northerly intersection of Old US-23 and Spencer Road. The intersection will be converted to a three-way stop while the traffic signals are being replaced.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with traffic control in the afternoon as needed but motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.