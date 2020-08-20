Hamburg Township Approves 2020 Master Plan

August 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township officials have approved their 2020 Master Plan.



Every 5 years, as required by law, townships must review the document which serves as a roadmap for where its leaders want to steer the community in the future. The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees, at Tuesday’s regular meeting, unanimously approved both the 2020 township Master Plan and the Update to the Village Center Master Plan. Township Planner Scott Pacheco said this was a huge undertaking and process that began back in March of 2018. As part of the approval process, the draft plan must go out to neighboring and relevant municipalities and agencies for comment. Pacheco said they only received comment back from the Livingston County Planning Commission, which was “very complimentary” and recommended approval.



Public comment was also received and resulted in a couple changes being made since the Board had last seen it. Pacheco said the first was from the Huron River Highlands Association, which was concerned that the future land use map was showing their subdivision as high density residential. Pacheco said he agreed with them that it should be medium density, as the subdivision has already been divided into 1,000 square foot lots.



The other change was for Chilson Commons which two weeks ago went through a zoning change. The newly approved draft reflected this, as it changed from waterfront residential to community service. During the meeting, Township



Supervisor Pat Hohl recognized several individuals from different boards, departments, and the community with certificates thanking them for many hours of time and dedication to the project.