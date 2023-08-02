Hamburg Township Awarded State Grant For Park Renovations

August 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township has been awarded a state grant for renovations at Bennett Park and Huron River Water Trail access.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed legislation authorizing $23.3 (m) million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants for outdoor recreation development and acquisition.



The Trust Fund board recommends funding to both state and local agencies for development projects and land acquisitions that will increase the quality and quantity of public outdoor recreation opportunities.



House Bill 4437 approves funding for 45 recreation development projects and land purchases recommended by the board. It is now Public Act 119 of 2023.



The latest round of grant funding is said to reflect continued support of acquisitions of high-quality, unique wildlife and fish habitat for conservation and public access; trail systems that have broad impact; and development projects that expand opportunities across Michigan for outdoor recreation, including development of urban parks and playscapes, sports field enhancements and river access.



In Livingston County – Hamburg Township was awarded $300,000 for a development project at the 384-acre Manly W. Bennett Memorial Park to renovate facilities and increase accessibility.



Improvements include the replacement of many existing pathways and the playground, as well as expansion of accessible parking. The project will also replace a canoe and kayak launch and add a paved path to Hall's Creek, a tributary of the Huron River, to provide access to the Huron River Water Trail.



More information on the projects is available in the provided link.