Hamburg Man Sentenced For Gun Discharge In School Parking Lot

July 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An area man who accidentally shot himself while picking up his child from school has been sentenced.



25-year-old Kurtis Heathcott of Hamburg Township was originally charged with one count of Carrying a Pistol in a Vehicle in a School Zone, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty in March to a reduced misdemeanor charge, and on Tuesday he was ordered to serve one year of probation by 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy. Along with his plea, Heathcott agreed to forfeit the weapon and participate in a gun safety course as part of his probation terms. He will also not be allowed on Howell Public Schools property during probation.



Heathcott was charged in relation to an incident January 17th at Three Fires Elementary School in Genoa Township, which occurred when he was picking up his child. Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Heathcott was waiting in the pick-up lane when he accidentally shot himself in the leg while adjusting his gun. He did not have a concealed pistol license.