Hamburg Man Enters Plea For Accidental Shooting

March 10, 2020

By Danica Katnik/news@whmi.com





A plea has been entered by a local man who accidentally shot himself in the leg while picking up his child in a school parking lot.



25-year-old Kurtis Heathcott of Hamburg Township was originally charged with one count of Carrying a Pistol in a Vehicle in a School Zone, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge Monday in 53rd District Court in Howell. Along with his plea, Heathcott agreed to forfeit the weapon and participate in a gun safety course as part of his probation terms. He will also not be allowed on Howell Public Schools property during probation.



Heathcott was charged in relation to an incident January 17th at Three Fires Elementary School in Genoa Township, which occurred when he was picking up his child. Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated Heathcott was waiting in the pick-up lane when he accidentally shot himself in the leg while adjusting his gun. He did not have a concealed pistol license. Heathcott is due back in court for sentencing April 7th.