Driver Hospitalized With Minor Injuries After Crash On M-36

January 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Nik Rajkovic / News@whmi.com





A crash led to some traffic headaches during the morning rush in Hamburg Township.



It was a single-vehicle crash on M-36 near Zukey Lake Tavern.



Hamburg Township Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police Richard Duffany told WHMI the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole causing low-hanging wires across M-36.



Duffany said the roadway was shut down until DTE crews could secure the utility pole, allowing for the vehicle to be removed and the wires repaired.



The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital by Livingston County EMS with minor injuries.