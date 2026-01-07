Hamburg Township Library To Host Winter Music Series

January 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Library is launching its Winter Music Series.



“World Music with Paul Vornhagen and Aron Kaufman” marks the start of the series on January 17th at 2pm.



The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Hamburg Township Library.





A release states the following:



“Based in Ann Arbor, Paul Vornhagen and Aron Kaufman began performing together in the Lunar Glee Club in the mid 1980’s and touring nationally and internationally in the past few years with the Lunar Octet. In 2018, Aron acquired a Rav, a highly resonant metal hand drum, inspiring a collaboration with Paul as a woodwind/drum duo. In June of 2018, Aron and Paul recorded their debut CD album, “Journeys” on Global Pulse Records. Since then, Paul and Aron have performed at a variety of venues in Ann Arbor and Toledo, bringing their tantalizing rhythms from Africa, the Middle East, Cuba, and Trinidad blended with jazz melodies to appreciative audiences. With no chordal instruments to define harmonics, there is a freedom to explore the interplay of melody and rhythm. The sound of their improvised music is magical, inspiring, meditative, lyrical, joyful and lively. Paul is the leader of two critically acclaimed bands (Tumbao Bravo and his Quartet) as well as a private music teacher, composer, producer and recording artist. Winner of six Detroit Music Awards, his band recordings have been featured on many NPR programs and several film soundtracks. Aron is a nationally honored educator, an accomplished composer and a leader of his own sextet, The Dream Ensemble, with a 2018 recording, "Firefly's Dream." In 2017, he was commissioned to compose music for the documentary film, "Cuba's Forgotten Jewels.”





Hamburg Township Library Director Holly Hentz said “We are very fortunate to be able to offer this world-class music series to the community with full sponsorship from our Friends of the Library. We look forward to hosting Paul Vornhagen and Aron Kaufman in January along with the rest of the other musicians through April”.



The Hamburg Township Library is located at 10411 Merrill Road, just south of M-36.



To register for the event or to find out more about the concert, visit the provided link or call directly at 810-231-1771.