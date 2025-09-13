Hamburg Library Presents “An Operatic Extravaganza” With Toledo Opera

September 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Another free concert is planned at a local library.



The Hamburg Township Library continues to offer music of all types with ‘An Operatic Extravaganza’ with the Toledo Opera performing on Saturday, September 20th at 2pm.



The concert will feature the Resident Artists of Toledo Opera -- an hour of favorite opera arias, duets, and trios, with a smattering of golden-age musical theatre hits. The concert is being funded by an anonymous donor.



Founded in 1959, Toledo Opera remains committed to producing high-quality operas, operettas, and musicals, reaching approximately 30,000 people annually through mainstage performances, educational programs, and community outreach.



Each year, Toledo Opera presents fully-staged operas, operettas, and/or musicals at the historic 900-seat Valentine Theatre, located in the heart of downtown Toledo. These productions are presented in partnership with Toledo Symphony, with the Toledo Opera Chorus and Toledo Opera Children’s Chorus participating as needed.



The Hamburg Township Library was founded in 1966. It first operated from a corner in the township office building. When the old lumber yard office building was purchased and moved onto land donated by the Les Belcher family, the library moved in. In 1975, the Charles Davis wing was added through the efforts of the entire community. Local firemen donated their labor; individuals, businesses and area groups gave money, materials and most importantly, their support.



In 2000, township residents supported the idea of a new facility. Officials say “We now have a state-of-the-art library, while maintaining our traditional charm and personality”.



The free concert will take place inside the library.



Registration is required. Visit the provided link to register or call 810-231-1771.