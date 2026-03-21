Hamburg Township Library’s Spring Music Series Starting

March 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Library’s Spring Music Series is starting up.



Tumbao Bravo with Paul Vornhagen will be at the Library for their Spring Music Series on Saturday, April 4th at 2pm.



The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Hamburg Township Library.



According to Paul Vornhagen, "The thing I love about Hamburg Township Library concerts is because the audiences that fill the room are so engaged and appreciative of our music. A true music lovers gathering."





A release states:



“Formed in August 2003, Tumbao Bravo has released five critically acclaimed CDs of mostly original compositions that have been featured on all the major jazz public radio stations throughout the United States. Winner of the 2005, 2007 and 2013 Detroit Music Awards for Best Jazz Recording and Best World Music Band, this combo has performed at all the major Michigan jazz/music festivals including Detroit, Lansing, Birmingham, Raisin River, Great Lakes Folk, Blissfest, Wheatland Dance and Ann Arbor to name a few. Not only is Paul is the leader of Tumbao Bravo, he has his own Quartet, which is also critically acclaimed. He is also a private music teacher, composer, producer and recording artist. Winner of six Detroit Music Awards, his band recordings have been featured on many NPR programs and several film soundtracks.



When asked to describe what to expect at the concert, Paul said “Tumbao Bravo will bring a joyous performance of mambos, cha chas and rumbas to thrill your soul and uplift your spirit. Congas, timbales, piccolo, flutes, ocarinas, trumpet, saxophone, keyboard and bass. Tight arrangements and sizzling solos."





The remainder of the band consists of Kurt Schreitmueller-Piano, Dr Olman E. Piedra – Timbales/Congas/Cajon, Armando Vega- Congas, Patrick Prouty – Electric Bass, Upright Bass and Dave Rajewski – Trumpet.



Library Director Holly Hentz said “We are very fortunate to be able to offer this world-class music series to the community with full sponsorship from our Friends of the Library. We look forward to hosting Tumbao Bravo”.



The Hamburg Township Library is located at 10411 Merrill Road, just south of M-36 in Hamburg Township.



To register for this event or to find out more about the concert, visit the provided link and flyer, or call directly at 810-231-1771.



Photo: Bill Erickson