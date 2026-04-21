Phil Hale Jazz Quartet At Hamburg Township Library Saturday

April 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Phil Hale Jazz Quartet will be at the Hamburg Township Library for their Spring Music Series this weekend.



The program is sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America and the Friends of the Hamburg Township Library and takes place this Saturday, April 25th at 2pm.



The Library said “many will remember Phil and the quartet from previous visits to the library”.

Phil Hale is a Detroit-area keyboard player/composer who has been playing various genres of music for over 50 years. His strong interest in playing jazz has led him to play as both leader and sideman with Detroit jazz legends. Phil Hale has been the keyboardist for “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis. They started working together in 1999.



The Jazz Foundation of America helps musicians to keep working with their Creating Work Opportunities program.



According to the Foundation, “All any musician ever wants is that next gig. We create dignified paid work opportunities for artists to perform with free concerts at schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. Each year we produce almost 750 concerts in 17 states and reach more than 60,000 listeners from children in public schools to seniors in elder care facilities.”



Libraries are also included in the program, which has allowed the Hamburg library to host the Phil Hale Jazz Quartet again.



The Friends of the Hamburg Township Library supports the concert with funding for travel for the musicians. The Friends will also be on hand at the concert selling water and snacks before the start of the concert.



Library Director Holly Hentz says “We are very fortunate to be able to offer this world-class music series to the community with full sponsorship from our Friends of the Library. We look forward to again hosting the Phil Hale Jazz Quartet at the library.”



Registration is required for the event. Visit the provided link or call the library to register at 810-231-1771.