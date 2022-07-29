Library Millage On Tuesday's Ballot In Hamburg Township

July 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters in Hamburg Township will decide a library millage proposal in next Tuesday’s Primary Election.



The library is located off Merrill Road and serves a population of 21,259 - per 2020 Census data.



The millage request is for point-9-mill to fund library operations for 8 years. Voters are being asked to renew the 0.7614-mill, along with an additional 0.1386-mill, for the total 0.9-mill.



Officials say they’ve worked hard over the past eight years to bring useful services to patrons while expanding offerings and making facility improvements. The library has eliminated fines for senior citizens and offers children the chance to ‘read away their fines’ in an effort to make life easier for patrons.



It was noted that throughout the pandemic, the library worked hard to continue to make services available by augmenting program offerings with Zoom, posting craft instructions online, and providing curb service for patrons. However, officials say keeping up with demands for more services, operational expenses, and capital improvements all take funding.



If approved, the millage would generate approximately $1.6 (m) in the first year; which officials say would maintain current library operations while allowing for the expanded resources, programs and updated services that the growing community has been asking for.



The millage would also help fund various repairs and updates that include replacing the roof, three furnaces, and an outdated security camera system among other projects and computer and technology upgrades.



More information about the ballot proposal is available in the provided link.



Letters to the community from the Library Board and Friends group are attached.