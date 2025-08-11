Hamburg Township Approves Service Agreement With LETS

August 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An agreement for transportation services for seniors in Hamburg Township has been renewed.



The Livingston Essential Transportation Services or LETS and Hamburg Township earlier reached an agreement to provide demand response service to elderly residents.



The Board of Trustees met earlier this month and approved the one-year renewal agreement that runs through June 30th.



LETS will provide buses to service riders within the Township Monday through Friday each week, on a demand response basis, and will not collect passenger fares – per the agreement.



Clerk Mike Dolan said in his opinion, it is proven to be - dollar for dollar – one of the most exceptional programs they have going on for the return for citizens; senior citizens in particular. He noted scheduling is handled through the Senior Center and the service is running pretty consistently. Dolan stated the service is available to all residents – provided it is not being used by the Senior Center.



The Township will pay $31,200 annually for the first year for services. It will also pay an additional amount not to exceed $3,000 annually in lieu of passenger fare collection.