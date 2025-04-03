Hamburg Township Pursuing Grants For Projects On Lakelands Trail

April 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees is proceeding with grant applications for two big projects related to the Lakelands Trail.



The township board held a special work/study session prior to its board meeting this week.



At its regular meeting, the board passed two resolutions needed to complete the grant applications with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The first resolution was to support the submittal of an MDNR Trust Fund Grant requesting $150,000 for improvements to the Zukey Lake footbridge on the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail, at the location behind the old Carpet Depot, replacing the bridge in its entirety and include amenities such as benches and a bike repair station. It committed $50,000 as a grant match toward the project totaling $200,000.



The second resolution was to support the submittal of an MDNR Recreation Passport Grant requesting $112,500 for improvements to the Village Trailhead to include accessible pathways and parking improvements, as well as amenities that include picnic tables, benches, a bike repair station, and an accessible pavilion. It committed $37,500 as a grant match toward the project totaling $150,000.



The resolutions committed the needed matching funds for the grants from the upcoming budget. It was stated that if the township is approved for either or both grants, then the board would have a decision after December to actually commit to the monies – it is not obligated to accept the funds.



Clerk Mike Dolan commented the footbridge is a maintenance priority, while the other is a nicety, but it would be great to have both.



Both resolutions passed unanimously, with Trustee Chuck Menzies absent.