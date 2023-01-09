Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Hamburg Township

January 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lucky Michigan Lottery player is celebrating the new year with a Lotto 47 jackpot worth $1.15 (m) million - and the ticket was sold locally.



One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 02-09-20-22-24-39. The winning ticket was bought at the Kroger store, located at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Hamburg Township.



The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to set up an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.



This is the first time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won in 2023. In 2022, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won seven times.