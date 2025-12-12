Hamburg Invites Community to Inaugural Christmas in the Village Event

December 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township's first ever "Christmas in the Village" celebration kicks off Friday evening.



The two-day event features a jingle market, food trucks, kids' crafts, music, live nativity, holiday story walk, Santa and more, both Friday night and all day Saturday.



"Our whole community really works well together, between the church, the museum, different restaurants in the area, and we all support each other equally," says Carrie Schulz, president of the Hamburg Township Historical Society and Museum, located at 7225 Stone Street.



"We're hoping that other people will come out, who maybe haven't beeen to our community before, and experience what the Village of Hamburg is actually like, and what a friendly, wonderful place it is, that they'll want to come back regularly,"



Hamburg's "Christmas in the Village" runs 5pm to 8pm Friday evening, then noon until 8pm Saturday. There is free shuttle parking to and from St. Paul Lutheran and St. Stephen Episcopal Church.



St. Stephen is also collecting non-perishable food items for Gleaners.



