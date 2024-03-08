Saturday Event To Recognize Women's Unit Of Hamburg Fire Dept.

March 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A special recognition ceremony is planned this weekend in Hamburg Township in honor of Women’s History Month.



The Hamburg Township Historical Society will recognize the Women’s Unit of the Hamburg Fire Department, which was established in May of 1973.



The community is invited to celebrate “these brave members of Hamburg history” with a brief presentation at noon on Saturday at the Historical Museum. Members will be honored by Hamburg Fire Department officials and Jennifer Conlin, State Representative for the 48th House District.



The Hamburg Township Historical Society and Museum was established in 2004 and is a self-supporting non-profit organization. The museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.



The mission of the museum, located at 7225 Stone Street, is to ensure that the cultural history of Hamburg Township is preserved and presented in ways that foster learning, promote understanding, and inspire appreciation for the past. The Hamburg Museum serves as a resource for anyone interested in Livingston County history with a focus on Hamburg Township, the largest municipality in Livingston County.