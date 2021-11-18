Hamburg Historical Museum Online Auction Closes Friday

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s only a couple of days left to bid on items as part of an online auction to benefit a local museum.



The Hamburg Township Historical Museum, located at 7225 Stone Street, is the second oldest building in the township. The local Historical Society aims to preserve and present the township’s history at the museum through engaging exhibits, educational programs, and events.



A special online auction has been underway to support the efforts of the museum. There’s 75 items available to bid on across a variety of categories including unique experiences; recreation items; food, drink and dining; tickets, and home décor. Rounds of golf at several area golf courses are up for bid, along with a Chain of Lakes boat tour, a paint package, a ballroom dance or kids party, a Brighton pub crawl, gift cards, gift baskets and more. Participants can also bid on the opportunity to be a curator for a day at the museum.



The auction will end at 5pm this Friday. Those interested can also donate directly to the cause. As of Tuesday, more than $2,800 had been raised. A link to the site is provided.