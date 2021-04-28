Road Closures Today In Hamburg & Hartland

April 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two road closures are planned today.



In Hamburg Township, Shehan Road will be completely closed to thru-traffic between McGregor and Pleasant View Drive between 6am and 9pm. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that crews will be replacing pavement that was removed from earlier culvert installation. Local traffic will have access and signs advising of the closure are in place.





In Tyrone Township, White Lake Road between Hartland Road and Jewell Lake Court will be completely closed to thru traffic. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that crews will be replacing a drain crossing under White Lake Road. That closure is estimated to be in effect from 8am to 4pm. Again, local traffic will have access and signs are up advising of the closure.