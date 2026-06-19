Hamburg Family Fun Fest Attempts H.E.R.O. World Record

June 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A world record attempt at the Hamburg Family Fun Fest Friday afternoon.



The “unofficial” number is 403 people who came dressed as Superman at the 20th Annual Hamburg Family Fun Fest in hopes of setting a new world record under the H.E.R.O. World Record Challenge.



Organizers are awaiting the official count, but the world record currently stands at 867 people.



Veterans, teachers, police officers, firefighters, nurses, and children came wearing red capes and blue Superman shirts. One family drove from Philadelphia to participate.



H.E.R.O. President Joanna Hardesty said “We’re not disappointed at all. Seeing all the happy faces on the people that took the time out of their Friday afternoon and came dressed as Superman to support our heroes was amazing.”



The 20th annual Hamburg Family Fun Fest continues through Saturday night, with a 250th America themed laser light show and fireworks celebration. It takes place at Manly Bennett Park off Merrill Road.



A complete schedule is available in the provided links.



Photos: Hamburg Family Fun Fest Facebook