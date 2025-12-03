First Reading Held Of Hamburg Township's Revised Fireworks Ordinance

December 3, 2025

The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees met Tuesday afternoon and conducted a first reading of a revised fireworks ordinance with some changes.



Earlier language allowing fireworks to be discharged via permit after 11am and before 10pm on days not specifically cited under state law was removed.



Changes were made to allow a person to discharge consumer fireworks outside of the permissible hours under state law with a permit issued by the Township Board of Trustees from 11am to 11pm. It does not apply to low impact fireworks and novelties.



There was no discussion on the item at the meeting. Supervisor Jason Negri stated it was reviewed by the township attorney and discussed at a work study session held prior to the meeting - with no changes or tweaks made.





New language in the revised ordinance specifically states the following:



(f) No more than three (3) permits for the display of consumer fireworks under this section shall be issued to any person, firm, corporation or location in any calendar year.



(g) Consumer fireworks discharged pursuant to a permit issued under this section shall be in strict adherence to the date(s) and hours outlined in the permit and no permit shall be issued permitting the discharge of consumer fireworks before 11:00am nor after 11:00pm.



(h) Persons issued a permit under this section shall be responsible for the clean up of all debris and other material associated with the discharge of fireworks, provided further that the permit holder shall: (1) Remove and clean up all debris and other material on public property, including public streets, parks and rights-of-way within 24 hours of the discharge of the fireworks. (2) Remove and clean up all debris and other material on private property within 24 hours of receiving notice from the property owner of the presence of debris or other material associated with the discharge of fireworks on their property.



(i) On the Monday of each week of the year, the Township shall post on the official Township website a notice of all fireworks permits issued under this section for the upcoming week.





Residents have spoken out on both sides of the issue. Many are fed up with the frequency of fireworks being discharged in their neighborhoods throughout the township, while others maintain the ordinance is “too restrictive”.



No one spoke during either call to the public.



The ordinance will be up for adoption at the next regular board meeting.



A link to the revised ordinance is provided.