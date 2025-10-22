Hamburg Township Board Tables Fireworks Ordinance

October 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township appears to be reversing course to go more restrictive when it comes to a new fireworks ordinance.



The Board of Trustees met Tuesday night. A proposed ordinance was up for a second reading and adoption but was tabled instead. It would have allowed firework displays after 11am and before 10pm on days and holidays that are not currently allowed under state statute. Permits would need to be obtained outside of those days.



A handful of residents spoke during call to the public who were fed up with the frequency of fireworks being discharged in their neighborhoods throughout the township. All were not happy with the prospect of the township allowing fireworks outside of those state-permitted dates and times.



A myriad of concerns were relayed with debris being all over roofs, boats, and neighborhoods – including the Lakelands Trail on some occasions. Others included kids not being able to sleep; people being woke up at all hours of the night and early morning; and the effect on dogs, veterans with PTSD, kids with autism, and others. The amount of pollution in local lakes and waterways from debris was also noted.



Residents said “neighbors aren’t being neighbors” and the displays rattle homes and windows, and they preferred sticking to the state days so people can be prepared. Some commented that their neighbors and others who shoot off fireworks when confronted and people online are very antagonistic, and then increase their activities. Residents stated having a law on the books to make it illegal and fines would help.



The Public Safety Committee initially recommended that fireworks be limited to state-permitted dates and times. However, based on community and other input, the board decided against that and opted to allow them outside of state dates between 11am and 10pm, but permits would need to be obtained.



Supervisor Jason Negri stated they felt the proposed ordinance was appropriate in terms of what the community wanted and feedback being a general tendency toward freedom for people to do what they see fit so long as it didn’t actively harm the person or property of other people.



It was stressed multiple times during the meeting that enforcement and determining the responsible party is the biggest problem and it doesn’t matter if they restrict them or not.



The item was ultimately tabled and referred back to the Public Safety Committee for more input and a potential new version with assistance from the Director of Public Safety and Supervisor.



It appeared some board members had a change of opinion after hearing the public remarks, and residents said they appreciated the board for the reconsideration.



A link to the ordinance as initially proposed is provided.