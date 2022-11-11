Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Home In Hamburg Township

November 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from a burning home in Hamburg Township.



Public Safety personnel were dispatched around 1:22am Wednesday to a residential fire on Teahen Road near Cowell Road. Upon arrival, fire and police personnel found the ranch-style home on fire with flames coming through the roof.



The only occupant of the home at that time, a 57-year-old female, was sitting in the driveway. She immediately relayed that her dog was still trapped inside the home. Police officers began tending to the female while firefighters quickly began working on extinguishing the fire.



Upon entering the home, firefighters found the dog, a German Shepard named “Mika”, laying unresponsive on the floor. Firefighters removed the dog from the home and additional crew members immediately started rendering aid.



Oxygen was administered to the dog with the utilization of the department’s canine oxygen (O2) mask. Mika responded to the aid and regained consciousness and is expected to make a full recovery.



Upon arrival of Livingston County EMS, the female resident was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns and was last reported to be in stable condition.



The home sustained heavy damage but due to the quick response of firefighters, the fire was contained to the area of the master bedroom and the attic space directly above it.



Hamburg Township Public Safety personnel were assisted at the scene by the Brighton Area Fire Authority, Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and Livingston County DART.