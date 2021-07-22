Renovations Planned For Fire Station 12 In Hamburg Township

July 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some interior renovations are expected to be taking place to Fire Station 12 in Hamburg Township.



At a July meeting, the board authorized Chief Nick Miller to proceed with hiring an architecture firm to perform design work for the incorporation of office space and crew quarters inside Station 12 located off Veterans Memorial Drive near Hamburg Road and M-36. The cost to draw up plans was $4,000 but the larger project is anticipated to cost around $80,000.



The project was identified as part of the department’s 2021/2022 goals but Miller said they wanted to make sure the board was comfortable with getting the process started. He stated the goal for the 2021/2022 fiscal year was to do some interior modifications that will allow them to move toward a new staffing model.



Plans involve renovating the existing day room and kitchen and adding two sleeping rooms. An open space office area will also be converted into four enclosed offices.



The renovations were said to be tied to larger plans that involve transitioning both fire stations to 24-hour staffing to cut down on transit time between the two.



Photo: Hamburg Township Fire Department.