Hamburg Fire Department Recognizes 7 For Years Of Service

June 21, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special presentation recognized several Hamburg Township firefighters for hitting milestone years of service with the department.



Hamburg Township Fire Chief Nick Miller said they typically take an opportunity to recognize staff when they hit the marker of every 5 years of service. Normally they would do this at their annual Christmas dinner, but were unable to hold it last year due to COVID. Rather than recognizing the team members behind closed doors, Miller requested time to do so as part of the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees' latest meeting.



In all, 7 members of the Hamburg Township Fire Department were recognized with some kind words, a pin for their uniform, and a certificate. Hitting the 5-year mark were Dan Clement, Tom Pawley, and Dan Sadowski. Four more were then honored for a full decade of service to the township. That included Dispatcher Caleb Merna, Sgt. Matt Mereusz, Sgt. Casey Yost, and Lt. Sam Vultaggio.



Chief Miller said of the ones celebrating 10 years that it is a great accomplishment and that they are ones who shape, guide, and are leading the department to the success they have seen.



Supervisor Pat Hohl thanked them for their dedication. He said that while the public sees them on runs, they might not understand the great amount the training and work they put in, and that their service to the community is deeply appreciated.