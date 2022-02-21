Hamburg Fire Dept. Promotes Two To Sergeant

February 21, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local fire department has promoted two of its own while welcoming an old member back.



Hamburg Township Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany told the Board of Trustees at their most recent meeting that the fire department had two vacancies in the rank of Sergeant. They held a promotional examination process to establish an eligibility list to fill the vacancies. Firefighters Carlie Morris and Scott Flohr emerged as the top two candidates and were promoted at the meeting, with friends, families, and colleagues present. Hamburg Township Fire Chief Nick Miller presented them with their badges.



While doing so, he shared a little bit about both. Morris, Chief Miller said, has been with the department for 5 years. A lifelong resident of Hamburg Township, she graduated from Pinckney schools. Morris began as a “police explorer,” and as Miller joked, “realized fire service was a better place to be.”



Of now-Sergeant Flohr, Chief Miller said he’s been with the department for four years and has gone through their training. He said Flohr is a Hamburg resident with kids in the local school district, and that he appreciates his efforts.



Later in the meeting, Director Duffany returned to request a new part-time/paid on call hire for the Youssef Mougrabi, for the fire department. Duffany said Mougrabi is a fully trained firefighter who previously worked for the Hamburg Township Fire Department, but left the service in good standing two years ago when he moved out of the community. He has now moved back and wished to take up employment with the department again. His re-hiring was approved unanimously.



Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl thanked all the firefighters for their service, and said they truly appreciate all they do and the service they provide the community.