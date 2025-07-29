Hamburg Township Fire Department Charity Golf Outing Saturday

July 29, 2025

There are still some open spots left for the Hamburg Township Fire Department’s Charity Golf Outing.



Hamburg Fire Incorporated is hosting the event this Saturday, August 2nd at Rush Lake Hills in Pinckney. Proceeds from the event will benefit the firefighters’ association.



There’s a 9am shotgun start, with registration at 7:30am. The cost is $100 per golfer.



Registration includes 18 holes of scramble format golf, cart, lunch, dinner, door prizes, silent auction raffles. Prizes are awarded for men’s, women’s and mixed divisions; and closest to the pin and longest drive.



Hamburg Fire Inc. supports members of the fire department, several local organizations, and the community. Examples include sponsoring a Halloween event for the community in the Village, Breakfast with Santa, and supporting retirees.



