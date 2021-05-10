Hamburg Twp. And City Of Fenton Receiving Development Grants

May 10, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pair of local communities are being awarded development grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.



On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4469 appropriating $37.8-million in grants to 76 recreation projects in the state. Hamburg Township and the City of Fenton are being awarded funding.



Hamburg will receive $50,000 for the Hay Creek Bridge Renovation. The money will allow them to replace decking on the bridge, which was originally a railroad bridge built in the 1890s. It was converted for trail use in 1994 and is suitable for biking, walking, running and equestrian use.



The City of Fenton will be receiving $300,000 for their Millpond Park and Shiawassee Riverwalk. The grant money will help with the development of an ADA-accessible kayak/canoe launch, kayak/canoe storage, wayfinding signage, benches, an accessible playground, landscaping, and more within the park. It will also help construct 400 feet of shared-use pathway along the Shiawassee River Water Trail to provide a needed connection to the Linden-Argentine-Fenton-Fenton Township Trailway.



Governor Whitmer said, in a release, that this funding is crucial to helping communities utilize their natural resources and that she is proud to sign this bipartisan legislation into law.



(Photo - Hay Creek Bridge, HRWC)