Hamburg Family Fun Fest Returns This Week

June 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The region's unofficial kickoff to summer -- the Hamburg Family Fun Fest -- opens Wednesday through Sunday down Manly Bennett Park off Merrill Road.



This is the 20th edition of the festival, offering everything from carnival rides, BMX and motorcycle stunts, live wrestling, and for the first time, what's called "Camp Capybara" and other exotic animals.



Earlier this year, festival organizers announced plans to host the H.E.R.O. Official World Record Challenge - featuring an official attempt to set the World Record for the Largest Number of Individuals Dressed as Superman.



That is scheduled for Friday, June 19 at 1 pm.



"We're doing it as a tribute to our local heroes. Our veterans, police, fire and EMS. Our teachers, doctors and nurses. Just our local heroes. We want to say thank you and recognize them for what they're doing, and we thought what better way to do it but by attempting to break a world record full of heroes," said Joanna Hardesty, president of the Hamburg Enhanced Recreation Organization (HERO), which runs the annual festival.



The event also boasts very popular fireworks and laser shows both Fridy and Saturday night.



"This year, we've got an America 250 celebration theme, bigger and more exciting and beautiful than ever," said Hardesty. "We wanted to give the community a great show, and the combination of the laser show and fireworks with the beautiful colors, will make that happen."



Parking is $5 per car, which Hardesty says has not changed since the first festival 20 years ago.



However, the early bird pre-sale discount of $10 on unlimited ride arm bands ends late Tuesday night. Armbands will be available at the event for full price: $27 Wednesday, $32 Thursday-Friday, and $37 Saturday.



"We do offer a discounted rate up until Tuesday, June 16 at 11:59 pm. Once it strikes midnight, that offer is no longer available, they'll (armbands) will have to bought on site," she said.



We have more information linked below.