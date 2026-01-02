Hamburg Family Fun Fest To Host H.E.R.O. World Record Challenge In 2026

January 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are being invited to participate in a world record attempt honoring local heroes.



The Hamburg Family Fun Fest has announced plans to host the H.E.R.O. Official World Record Challenge during its 2026 event - featuring an official attempt to set the World Record for the Largest Number of Individuals Dressed as Superman.



Scheduled for Friday, June 19th at 1pm, the event will take place at Manly Bennett Park, located at 10231 Merrill Road.



The initiative is designed to recognize and celebrate community heroes while fostering unity and civic pride.



The World Record Challenge is open to the general public. Special recognition is extended to first responders, veterans and active-duty military personnel, educators, healthcare professionals, volunteers, community leaders, and individuals who serve or inspire others. Families, children, and participants of all ages are encouraged to attend and participate.



To qualify for inclusion in the official world record count, participants must wear a Superman-themed outfit consisting of a blue shirt with a yellow “S” emblem and a red cape.



Event organizers note that the H.E.R.O. World Record Challenge provides a meaningful opportunity to publicly honor everyday heroes while creating a historic moment for the Hamburg community. The record attempt will be documented through official photography and media coverage as part of the submission process.



The challenge will take place in conjunction with the 2026 Hamburg Family Fun Fest, a family-oriented community event offering entertainment, activities, and opportunities for residents and visitors to gather in celebration.



Additional information, including participation guidelines and event updates, will be shared through official Hamburg Family Fun Fest communication channels.