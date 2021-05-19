Fireworks Approved For Hamburg Family Fun Fest

May 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s first fireworks show of the year has been given the go-ahead.



After a year off, the Hamburg Family Fun Fest is said to be returning with a new carnival midway and various activities and entertainment including a 15-foot transforming police car. It’s hosted by H.E.R.O. or the Hamburg Enhanced Recreation Organization from June 16 through the 19th.



Two nights of fireworks shows are planned that start at dark or approximately 10pm on the Merrill Field side of Manly Bennett Park West, on the lawn across from the Family Fun Fest. The two displays, to be held Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th, were formally approved by the Hamburg Township Board at a meeting held Tuesday night.



The fireworks application came from Blast LLC and was reviewed by the Hamburg Township Fire Department. It lists a rain date of June 20th.



Complete information about the event and fireworks is available through the provided link.