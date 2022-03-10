Approvals For 2022 Hamburg Family Fun Fest Granted

March 10, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township officials have approved a series of requests for a popular summer family event while postponing a decision on next year’s.



For all but one of past 16 years, the Hamburg Family Fun Fest has ushered in the summer season for residents and neighboring communities in the area. This year’s festival is set to take place from June 15th through the 18th at Bennett Park. At their most recent meeting, the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees approved many administrative measures that help the Hamburg Enhanced Recreation Organization, or H.E.R.O., run as successful an event as they can.



The Board first approved a resolution requesting a banner permit from the Livingston County Road Commission for the banner that crosses over Merrill Road, south of the railroad tracks. Secondly, the Board, as they have the past 15 years, granted H.E.R.O permission for the ground sign promoting the event, which will go up on or after June 1st. Thirdly, the Township will petition the Road Commission to reduce the speed limit on Merrill Road between M-36 and Strawberry Lake Road from 55mph to 35mph during the time of the event.



Following those approvals, the board postponed action on a request from H.E.R.O. to extend their 3-year park fee contract one year, to 2023, due to losing one year to the pandemic. The Board, with only 4 members present, voted to table that request as it didn’t impact this year’s Fun Fest and members present felt this was important enough to wait for the full board to discuss.