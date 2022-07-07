Two Crashes, One Fatal, Under Investigation In Hamburg Township

July 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Police Department is investigating two serious accidents, including one fatal, that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend.



Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany says the first occurred on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:43pm. Police and fire personnel, along with Livingston County EMS, were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Strawberry Lake Road near Pine Bluff.



Investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Gregory man was travelling westbound on Strawberry Lake Road when his vehicle left the roadway near Pine Bluff. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest after striking some trees. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.



Duffany says the second incident occurred on Monday, July 4th at 3:22pm. Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Pettysville Road, south of Swarthout. Upon arrival, a 59-year-old Genoa Township man was located off the roadway, under his Honda dirt bike. The male was said to be unconscious with life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County EMS.



Duffany says witnesses relayed that the dirt bike was traveling northbound on Pettysville Road when it went onto the gravel shoulder, and the driver lost control of the bike. The driver was not wearing a helmet.



Duffany says they’re awaiting toxicology reports from both accidents. The Livingston County Major Crash Team is assisting the Hamburg Township Police Department with both investigations.