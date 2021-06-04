Hamburg Township Reopens Community Center

June 4, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With COVID restrictions loosening and more vaccinations in arms, Hamburg Township is ready to re-open its Community Center.



Township Clerk Mike Dolan said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees that several months ago they made a motion to close the Community Center until all the requirements have been lifted. With many being lifted and more on July 1st, he said they are getting requests to use it.



The Board is in control of the building, which led Dolan to ask if Trustees wanted to open it now to minimal after-hours usage or stick by the motion to wait for a full lifting of restrictions. He said he reached out to the building’s director, Julie Eddings, to see if this would cause great concern to the many senior citizens that use the center. Her response was that it didn’t cause concern for two reasons. One, is that their cleaning is fantastic over there, and two, Eddings said nearly everyone there has been fully vaccinated and they are very comfortable.



Dolan said groups should still abide by capacity standards. The building’s capacity is over a couple hundred and one group of 50 has been inquiring about holding an event this month.



Dolan motioned to lift the restrictions on the senior/community center effective immediately. Treasurer Jason Negri seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.



The township’s website has updated to reflect that the center is now open Monday through Friday from 9:30am to 3pm.