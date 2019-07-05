Hamburg Clean-Up Day Coming Next Month

July 5, 2019

Hamburg Township residents are getting a chance to do some spring cleaning later this summer. The 2nd Annual Hamburg Township Clean-up Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 17th. The event will run from 9am until 4pm, beginning at the disc golf entrance to Manly Bennett Park, near the township offices.



Household goods and clothing will be donated to the Salvation Army. Secure document shredding will also be available by a licensed and bonded shredding company. There will be a compost bin and recycling for scrap metal and appliances, but not plastic and glass. No construction materials, paint cans, hazardous, or household waste allowed. Items must be able to be hand loaded into dumpsters. Park, sports fields, and trail clean-ups will also take place that day.



Volunteers are needed for this event which is being organized by Hamburg Township Parks and Recreation.



For more information, follow Hamburg Parks and Recreation on Facebook, and check @hamburg_parks on Twitter for Schedule updates. Additional information can be requested by emailing clerk@hamburg.mi.us, or by calling (810) 222-1124. (MK)