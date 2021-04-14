Chilson Road Paving Project In Hamburg Township Starts Monday

April 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The construction season is getting going in Hamburg Township and a project that starts next week is expected to result in major delays for motorists.



A pavement rehabilitation and shoulder paving project is scheduled to begin around 7am Monday on Chilson Road, between Swarthout Road and the Hamburg Township line. Crews will mill the existing surface and then place two new courses of asphalt. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control and those traveling in the area should prepare for major delays during the course of construction. The work is expected to take about a week and be completed by Saturday, April 24th.



Separately, the Road Commission is advising of a road closure this week that’s needed to replace two drain crossings under Shehan Road. Shehan Road will be completely closed to traffic between McGregor Road and Pleasant View Drive this Thursday and Friday between 6am and 9pm. Access for local traffic will be maintained and signs advising of the closure are in place.