Hamburg Township Offers Special Event Permits To Re-Opening Businesses

June 10, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township is providing a path to better help local businesses get back up and running, when allowed.



At the most recent meeting of the Board of Trustees, Hamburg Township officials approved a resolution that waives the $75 fee and relaxes some of the regulations for obtaining a Temporary Land Use- Special Event Permit. As the state allows businesses in certain sectors to reopen, many are only allowed to do so at reduced capacity or occupancy.



The resolution streamlines the process for the permit which will allow for additional outdoor capacity at commercial businesses for the summer of 2020. It also loosens regulations on parking and hours of operation. Supervisor Pat Hohl said this is directed mainly at restaurants, bars, retail, and even beauty and barber shops. He said they realize that many customers may not want to be in the same environment as they were in in the past and may want to spread out a little more. This gives business owners the opportunity to continue to serve them while helping the customer feel more protected.



Hohl said this gives Hamburg businesses more flexibility to run as they see fit, as long as they still do so within the limitations placed on them by county, state, and federal agencies, and the governor’s executive orders. Business owners interested can find and fill out the application on the township’s website. It will go directly to the Zoning Administrator who will subject it to approval “very quickly.” Hohl said the objective is to turn this around as fast as they can to support local businesses as best they can, while trying to eliminate all the possible bureaucracy.



The approved resolution, permit application, and a checklist can be found on the township’s website through the Supporting Hamburg Township Businesses tab. Visit their website at www.hamburg.mi.us/