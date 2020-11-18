Hamburg Approves New Breach Of Peace Ordinance

November 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees is approving a new Breach of Peace ordinance. Ordinance 94-B, or the Breach of Peace Ordinance, aims to maintain the peace and good order of Hamburg Township. It further prescribes the conduct which constitutes a breach of peace and order while also providing penalties for violating it.



At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, Hamburg Supervisor Pat Hohl said it was developed by Police Chief Rick Duffany in light of things that are happening with the chief believing this ordinance is more applicable to current times.



Changes made of note are an addition to Section 4.0, General Prohibition, which speaks against disturbances that cause “a reasonable person to feel intimidated, threatened or harassed in a place open to the general public by means of yelling, screaming, or using voice amplification devices…”



Also new to the ordinance, under Section 5e, is the prohibition of yelling, shouting, whistling, singing, or otherwise communicating “in a manner or at a volume in or near any commercial, retail or other place of business open to the general public if it would cause an employee or patron of such business to reasonably feel intimidated, threatened, or harassed.” This could be seen as asking people to behave humanely during mask or facial covering disputes.



Any person violating the provisions of the ordinance shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction. Tuesday marked the 2nd reading of the ordinance which was approved unanimously by the Board. It will go into effect 30 days after its publication.