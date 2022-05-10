Chip Seal Projects In Hamburg Township Wednesday

May 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some major traffic delays can be expected this week with work planned on two busy roads in Hamburg Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission says chip seal projects are scheduled on both Bishop Lake Road and Strawberry Lake Road this Wednesday.



Work will be done on Bishop Lake Road from Chilson Road to the end of the pavement. On Strawberry Lake Road, the project limits are from the township line to Merrill Road.



The Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and motorists should expect to encounter major delays.



Two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control.



Further, motorists are being asked to drive slowly over the fresh chip seal application.