Several Improvements Coming To Hamburg Township Park

March 25, 2019

Hamburg Township residents and visitors of all generations will soon be able to enjoy a number of improvements to a local park. At their latest meeting, the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees approved the submission of a Michigan Natural Resources Trust grant. Officials, using resident’s input from the recent update of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, have identified several projects to move forward with at Manly W. Bennett Memorial Park.



One of the more costly improvements includes adding more heated restrooms that are ADA-compatible at the two concession buildings. They are also looking to connect the Lakelands Trail to the Senior Center. Township Clerk Mike Dolan said the center is very busy and growing in membership. They’ve heard requests, by seniors for a nature walk, and will build one that is approximately 1.25 miles long. Dolan said that for the kids, they will be making their areas safer and more fun. The tot lot will be moved away from the baseball diamond and the playscape will see new and safer equipment.



Dolan said that the play area and popular outdoor workout equipment at Bennett Park will also benefit from new shade structures. All of the lighting in the park will additionally be updated to LED. The residents requests for a new pavilion in the southern portion of east Bennett Park, however, have been put on hold. Dolan said those plans haven’t been abandoned and that it’s something they’d like to do, but they had to pick something to push. The township will match 50% of the grant up to $200,000. They will use money from the General Fund and Parks and Recreation fund to match their portion. (MK)